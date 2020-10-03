Anna Singleton
Centerville - Anna Singleton 79 of Centerville went home to be with the Lord October 2, 2020 after a short illness.
She was born January 15, 1941 in Garrard Co., Kentucky to Virgil and Mary Nella Centers Robinson and lived in this area most of her life.
She was a homemaker and later in life was a seamstress at Bev's Threads where she retired.
She was a member of Eaton Pike Pentecostal Church and enjoyed being a devoted member of the Ladies Auxiliary.
Anna is survived by her 96 year old mother, three sons Mitch (Renee) Singleton of Brownsburg, Alan Singleton of Centerville, Chuck (Christine) Singleton of Gainesville, Georgia, eight grandchildren Bryan, Collin, Tyler, Caleb, Blake, Brittney, Cole, Madison, five great grandchildren Alexis, Aria, Maxon, Jayla, Jeslyn, and two more expected this month, one sister Peggy (Don) Abney, five brothers Gerald (Brenda) Robinson, Anthony "Bimbo" (Doris) Robinson, Billy Ray (Lisa) Robinson, Bobby Robinson, Stevie (Virginia) Robinson, several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Virgil Robinson, her husband Otis who died in 2019, two sisters Patricia Robinson and Beverly Isaacs.
Services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday October 6, 2020 at Eaton Pike Pentecostal Tabernacle with Pastor Tyler Luck officiating; burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Friends may visit from 5:00PM to 8:00PM Monday October 5, 2020 at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com