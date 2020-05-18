|
Annabel Black
Richmond - Annabel Black, 96, of Richmond, passed away on Sunday, May 17, at Reid Health.
She was born November 6, 1923 in Darke County, Ohio to Van Bennett and Ethel Mae Miller Wilcox. She was a 1941 graduate of Hollansburg High School.
Mrs. Black attended the United Church of Christ. She worked 18 years at the former Second National Bank in Richmond and also worked 12 years in the auditing office at Sears. She enjoyed gardening and maintaining an immaculate home. She also enjoyed reading, solving crossword puzzles, competitive family card games, and discussing politics and religion.
Mrs. Black will be missed by her daughter, Melanie Black; son and daughter-in-law, Ronald Lee and Judy Black; 2 grandchildren, Angela Carlon and Aaron Lee Black; great-grandchildren, Juliana Belle Carlon, Bennett Carlon, Kaylin Black and Leo Black; sisters, Imogene Moores and Marthalea Hill.
Mrs. Black was preceded in death by her parents, Van Bennett and Ethel Mae; husband Richard on January 22, 2013; sisters, Eileen Slick and Nina Lou Williams; brothers, Myron Wilcox, Millard Wilcox, who gave his life in World War Two, James Wilcox and Carroll Wilcox.
As an attempt to return to normalcy is underway, we are required to limit attendance to 25 persons at any one time while also maintaining social distancing. In addition, funeral home staff and Annabel's family will be wearing masks. Please plan accordingly.
A funeral ceremony will be conducted by Pastor Tim Branson at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City. Interment will follow in Palestine Cemetery in Palestine, Ohio.
Family & friends may gather for visitation from 12-1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Circle U Help Center, PO Box 491, Richmond, IN 47374.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 18 to May 19, 2020