Anthony Francis KutterAnthony Francis Kutter "Tony" was born September 4, 1926 to Leo and Frances (nee Hillman) Kutter and passed away September 4, 2020 at the age of 94. Tony worked and retired doing what he loved as a farmer. He also enjoyed woodworking and fishing. Tony was humble but had a strong faith in God. He is survived by his wife Mary Ruth (nee Schilmiller) Kutter; children, Richard Anthony (Kathy) Kutter, Jacinta (Keith) Valiquette, Rose Ann (Ken) Back, Mary Frances (Rob) Kay, Michael (Kim) Kutter, Mark Kutter and Therese (Rhea) Scott; grandchildren, Richard (Ella) Kutter, Greg (Meaghan) Kutter, Susie (Brian) Marsh, Andrew (Corrie) Valiquette, Jim (Amy) Back, John (Amanda) Back, Chris (Kate) Witte, Nick Kay, David (Angie) Kutter, Tom (Danielle) Kutter, Amy (Fred) Howard, Samantha Kutter, Allison Nimitz and Jacob Scott; 24 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Rosemary Miller, Robert Kutter, Joseph Kutter, Patty Barth and Jerry Kutter. Friends will be received on Friday September 11, 2020 from 9-10 AM at the Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Dr. Loveland, OH 45140. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:30 AM, at St. Columban Catholic Church, 894 Oakland Rd. Loveland, OH 45140. Graveside services will follow on Saturday September 12, 2020 at 11 AM at the St. Andrew Cemetery Richmond, IN. Family suggests memorial contributions be directed to your local Catholic charity.