Anthony Joseph "Tony" Michael Jr.



Plainfield, Ind. - Anthony Joseph "Tony" Michael Jr., age 73, formerly of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, April 18, 2019, at IU Health West Hospital in Avon, Indiana.



Born January 30, 1946, in Richmond, Indiana, to Anthony Joseph Sr. and Nina DeRago Michael, Tony lived in this community until moving to Plainfield in 2015. He graduated from Richmond High School in 1964 and earned his first of three degrees from Ball State University in 1968. Tony later earned a master's degree in secondary education and an Education Specialist degree.



He retired from Richmond Community Schools in 2004, after 36 years of service, which included: teaching at Hibberd Junior High School from 1968-1984, teaching at Richmond High School from 1984-1986, serving as Assistant Principal at Pleasant View Junior High School from 1986-1987, serving as Executive Assistant Principal at Richmond High School from 1987-1999, and teaching at Richmond High School Alternative School from 1999-2004. "Sugar Bear," "Tony the Tiger," and "Big Tony," as he was affectionately known by his students, left a lasting legacy on the many lives he touched.



Tony was a member of the Richmond High School Alumni Association, National Education Association, Indiana State Teachers Association, Religious Education Association, Indiana Secondary Schools Administrative Association, RHS Red Devil Pride, Ball State University Alumni Association, YMI Club, and St. Mary Catholic Church. He enjoyed reading, watching sports, visiting casinos, traveling (except over bridges), being with his dogs, telling late night stories to his grandson, and always singing the wrong words to a song.



Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Elaine Parshall Michael; daughters, Kelli Michael of Toledo, Ohio, and Karen (Brian) Newman of Mooresville, Indiana; grandson, Brandon Michael Newman; sister, Patricia Welch of Richmond; brother-in-law, John (Rhea) Parshall of Anderson, Indiana; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends, students, and colleagues.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, Bing Welch and James and Jack Parshall; many aunts and uncles; and college and lifelong friend, Mike Morgason.



Visitation for Anthony Joseph "Tony" Michael Jr. will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. There will be visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church, prior to the Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at St. Andrew Catholic Church Campus of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 235 South 5th Street, Richmond, with Father Stephen Giannini officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Richmond High School, for the Charles Michael Morgason Scholarship Fund, Attn: Sally Porter, 380 Hub Etchison Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374; Richmond High School Alumni Association, 380 Hub Etchison Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374; or Help The Animals, Inc., P.O. Box 117, Richmond, IN 47375.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary