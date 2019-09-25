Services
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Anthony "Tony" Phillips


1963 - 2019
Anthony "Tony" Phillips Obituary
Anthony "Tony" Phillips

Richmond, IN - Anthony "Tony" Phillips, passed away on September 24, 2019. He was born on December 11, 1963 to Ellen (Bob) Mattingly and Kenneth (Lora "Susie") Phillips.

Anthony attended Richmond Community Schools. He enjoyed drag racing, motorcycles and working on cars.

He is survived by his loving wife Kimberly Phillips (Married on March 27, 2982); children: Brook (Jeremy) Mills and Anthony (Joan) Phillips; brother: Enrico Phillips; grandchildren: Dalton (Katelynn) Mills, Dakota (Brittany) Mills, Drew Mills, Ethan Mills, Gavin Mills and Addilyn Mills; nephew: William Phillips; niece: Amanda Phillips.

He was preceded in death by his father Kenneth Phillips; sister: Rhonda Phillips and nephew: Travis Phillips.

Service will be held on Thursday September 26, 2019 at 12:00pm at Community Family Funeral Home, 101 West Main Street, Richmond, Indiana 47374, where calling hours will be held from 10:00am-12:00pm. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 25, 2019
