Anthony William "Tony" Kirkman
Richmond - RICHMOND, Ind. - Anthony William "Tony" Kirkman, age 60, of Richmond, Indiana, lost his battle with cancer Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Reid Health.
Born November 9, 1959, in Richmond, Indiana, to Curtis and Beverly Burton Kirkman, Tony was a life-long resident of Richmond. He was a 1978 graduate of Richmond High School and was employed at Winandy Greenhouse up until his illness. Tony had previously worked for Primex Plastics for many years. Tony took great pride in his work and was known for his strong work ethic.
Tony was most proud of his family, whom he loved with all of his heart. He enjoyed spending time with them, particularly at Hueston Woods State Park, where he and Natalie spent many precious moments together. Tony loved taking his grandchildren to Great Wolf Lodge and Kings Island, leaving them with very special memories.
Tony loved football and shared his knowledge and love of the game by giving back to his community by coaching in the Hub Etchison Football League in its inaugural years. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Richmond and The Conservation Club.
Tony's legacy is the love and cherished memories he leaves behind for his survivors that include his loving wife, Natalie Goodwin Kirkman to whom he married May 2, 1980; daughter, Brittany (Mike) Stewart of Richmond; son, Cody (Beth) Kirkman of Bluffton, South Carolina; three grandchildren, Anthony "AJ", Emilee, and Edmund Stewart; brother, John (Debbie) Kirkman of Florida; sisters, Susi (Larry) Hengstler of Richmond, Terri (Mike) Kinsey of Richmond; stepbrothers, Mike (Karen) Seal of Richmond, Ron (Gloria) Seal of Richmond, and Frank (Tiffany) Seal of Indianapolis, Indiana; stepsisters, Linda Seal of Richmond and Tammy Dale of Richmond; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Elaine and Dudley Gene Goodwin of Richmond; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepparents; brother, Mike Kirkman; and sister-in-law, Valerie Upchurch.
Visitation for Anthony William "Tony" Kirkman will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church, 100 North 10th Street, with Rev. Andrew Wall officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Hope House, which held a special meaning for his family, P.O. Box 1828, Richmond, IN 47375.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020