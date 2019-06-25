Services
Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home
312 West Union Street
Liberty, IN 47353
(765) 458-5151
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home
312 West Union Street
Liberty, IN 47353
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home
312 West Union Street
Liberty, IN 47353
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlena Morefield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlena Morefield


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arlena Morefield Obituary
Arlena Morefield

Liberty - Arlena Mae Morefield, 69, of Liberty, died Saturday morning, June 22, 2019, at her residence.

Arlena was a native of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, born June 11, 1950, to Robert C. and Virginia Wells Begley. She attended school in Stanton, Kentucky. On July 16, 1966, she was married in Kentucky to Jerry G. Morefield and they moved to the Centerville area. Arlena had been employed at Hoffco Industries in Richmond for several years. She loved being a wife, mother and grandmother and treasured the time she spent with her family. Arlena enjoyed attending the Baptist church and liked working in her flower gardens.

Arlena is survived by her husband of over 52 years; her children: Richard D. Morefield and Tina of Boston, Indiana; Christy Morefield and Jeremy of Liberty; her grandchildren: Brandon, Jerry, and Regina Morefield; Caden and Evan Nobbe, Hailey and Savannah Hennis; her great-grandchildren: Corbyn and Ella Perry; her brother: Charles Franklin Begley of Clay City, Kentucky; her sisters: Robin Gay Flannery of Lexington, Kentucky; Delma Becker of Frankfort, Kentucky and Roberta Tapley of Cincinnati, Ohio; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Arlena was preceded in death by her brother: Ralph Wayne Begley; her twin sister: Regina Faye White and her sister: Barbara Ann Begley.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home, Fosdick Chapel, Liberty. Entombment will follow in the West Point Mausoleum in Liberty. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. For additional information go to www.ShowalterBlackwellLong.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now