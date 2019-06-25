|
Arlena Morefield
Liberty - Arlena Mae Morefield, 69, of Liberty, died Saturday morning, June 22, 2019, at her residence.
Arlena was a native of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, born June 11, 1950, to Robert C. and Virginia Wells Begley. She attended school in Stanton, Kentucky. On July 16, 1966, she was married in Kentucky to Jerry G. Morefield and they moved to the Centerville area. Arlena had been employed at Hoffco Industries in Richmond for several years. She loved being a wife, mother and grandmother and treasured the time she spent with her family. Arlena enjoyed attending the Baptist church and liked working in her flower gardens.
Arlena is survived by her husband of over 52 years; her children: Richard D. Morefield and Tina of Boston, Indiana; Christy Morefield and Jeremy of Liberty; her grandchildren: Brandon, Jerry, and Regina Morefield; Caden and Evan Nobbe, Hailey and Savannah Hennis; her great-grandchildren: Corbyn and Ella Perry; her brother: Charles Franklin Begley of Clay City, Kentucky; her sisters: Robin Gay Flannery of Lexington, Kentucky; Delma Becker of Frankfort, Kentucky and Roberta Tapley of Cincinnati, Ohio; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Arlena was preceded in death by her brother: Ralph Wayne Begley; her twin sister: Regina Faye White and her sister: Barbara Ann Begley.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home, Fosdick Chapel, Liberty. Entombment will follow in the West Point Mausoleum in Liberty. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. For additional information go to www.ShowalterBlackwellLong.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 25, 2019