Arlene F. Richardson
Richmond, Indiana - Arlene F. Richardson, age 77, passed away at December 18, 2019, at Rosebud Village surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 29, 1942, to Arnold and Lena Shaffer in Richmond, Indiana.
Arlene lived in Wayne County all of her life. She was a Christian and loved the Lord. She had worked in several factories; but her greatest accomplishment was raising her children on her own. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother, very outspoken, always smiling and ornery. She loved her children and grandchildren and would do anything for anyone. She loved doing crafts and enjoyed the company of her cat.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her children; son: Mike (Susan) Richardson; two daughters: Candy (Alfred) Bowen and Lisa (Rick) Wise; five grandchildren: Maranda, Ryan, Abby, Cory and Denise; eight great grandchildren; several cousins; nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by two sisters: Joyce Shaffer and Patricia Frys.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Rosebud Village and Reid Hospice for their wonderful care in taking care of their mother.
There will be no public services. Following cremation, burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019