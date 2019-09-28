Services
Arthur W. Bullock


1935 - 2019
Arthur W. Bullock Obituary
Arthur W. Bullock

Richmond - Arthur W. Bullock, age 83, of Richmond, Indiana, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Arbor Trace.

Born November 11, 1935, in Mount Vernon, Kentucky, to William and Hettie Mullins Bullock, Arthur lived in Richmond most of his life. He enjoyed watching Westerns and listening to gospel music. Arthur loved the Kentucky Wildcats and the Indianapolis Colts.

Survivors include his wife, Ruby E. Bullock; children, Danny of Ohio, Annie of Pennsylvania, and William of North Carolina; and sisters, Paula Mosier, Lela Bullock, Shirley Miller, Judy Tyra, Linda Sparks, Janie (JR) Powell, and Ann (Tony) Clark.

He was preceded in death by his son, Lee; parents; sisters, Ruby Bullock, Minnie Harrison, and Ruth Bullock; and brother, Eugene Bullock.

Burial will be in Goshen Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 28, 2019
