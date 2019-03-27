Services
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
Ashley Marie Graw


1982 - 2019
Ashley Marie Graw Obituary
Ashley Marie Graw

Richmond - Ashley Marie Graw, age 36, of Richmond, Indiana, died unexpectedly Saturday, March 23, 2019.

Ashley was born on November 30, 1982, in Richmond, Indiana, to Dawn Toschlog and Scott Trace.

Survivors include her mother, Dawn (Shawn) Ladd of Centerville, Indiana; father, Scott (Patty) Trace of Richmond; children, Chasidy White of Centerville, Tristin Harrison of Richmond, and Jenna and Christian Graw, both of Centerville; stepson, Dominic Hall; siblings, Scott Trace and Lauren (Victor) Moretz, both of Richmond and Zachary (Danielle) Trace of Fort Campbell, Kentucky; grandmother, Jeanne Toschlog; and father and mother-in-law, Alan and Angela Kennedy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Wayne Graw and maternal grandfather and paternal grandparents.

Memorial visitation for Ashley Marie Graw will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 27, 2019
