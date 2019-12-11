Resources
Athena Lane Christodoulou fell asleep in the Lord on December 10, 2019, in her home after a long illness. Her funeral service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Christopher Hellenic Orthodox Church in Peachtree City, Georgia and will be interred at Westminster Memorial Gardens, Peachtree City, Georgia.

Athena is survived by her fiance, Michael Wirth; her sisters, Helen Psihountas and Christina Breckinridge; her children, Dimitri and Eva Lane; nieces and nephews; and many friends.

Athena was born in Richmond, Indiana on June 15, 1968, to Tom and Mildred Christodoulou. She graduated with a teaching degree and spent many years teaching at Ridgedale Middle School in Knoxville, Tennessee. Athena moved to Peachtree City, Georgia to assist in caring for her parents in 2016. She met Michael Wirth and was engaged in 2018.

In December of 2018, she was diagnosed with Leiomyosarcoma and began her fight to win against cancer. Athena was a fierce warrior and was an inspiration to many.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation, https://nlmsf.org/donate-leiomyosarcoma-research/.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
