Audrey Burdsall
Richmond - Audrey I. Burdsall, age 94 of Richmond passed away Thursday (November 28, 2019) at Forest Park Health Campus. She was born in Middletown, Ohio on January 19, 1925 to Irving and Naomi Barnes Greene. Audrey moved to Preble County at a young age and graduated from Dixon-Israel High School in 1944. She was a resident of Richmond since 1948 when she married Keith Burdsall on February 13, 1948. She had briefly worked at Belden until she had her first child then she dedicated her days to staying home to raise her children and take care of the household. The family would like to send a special thank you to the Staff at Forest Park and Cindy at Premier Hospice.
Survivors include her daughter Karen (Scott) Telford of Hamilton, OH; grandchildren Jennifer (Kevin) Carr, Kentucky, Lisa (Tony) Holzhauer-Bohman, Ohio, W. Scott (Teresa) Telford III, Ohio, Sandra (Steve) Fawcett, Ohio, Kristy (Scott) McConnell, Ohio, Murle (Mor) Telford, Luxembourg, Vicky Smith, Ohio, Michael (Ashley) Telford, Ohio; 2 nieces and 1 nephew; sister-in-law Hester (Seals) Greene Klipfer; several cousins; 17 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Keith (January 16, 2001); son Mike Burdsall (February 2, 2018); brother Fred Greene (1987) and grandson Jonathon Burdsall (July 19, 2018).
Services for Audrey will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday (December 4, 2019) at Riggle - Waltermann Mortuary. Burial will immediately follow in Earlham Cemetery. Friends and family may call on Wednesday from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Audrey's name to (50 E 91st St #100, Indianapolis, IN 46240).
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019