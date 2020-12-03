Audrey Smith
Connersville - Audrey L. "Tootsie" Smith, 85, of Connersville, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Rosebud Village in Richmond, Indiana. She was born February 26, 1935, in Berea, Kentucky, and is the daughter of the late Graden Wagers and Emma Barnes Wagers. She graduated from Richmond High School in 1953.
On June 28, 1953, she married Dennis L. Smith at Earlham Heights Presbyterian Church in Centerville. They were able to enjoy 62 years together before he passed on June 1, 2015.
Audrey was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Connersville. She had worked at Fayette Bank for several years until her children were born. Once they were raised, she returned to US Bank until her retirement. She loved decorating and making flower arrangements. She also enjoyed sewing, but her favorite way to spend her time was caring for her family.
She is survived by two sons, Derek (Shelli) Smith, of Salem, IN, and Dudley (Kerrie) Smith, of Richmond; three grandchildren, Abigail (Tim) Howard, of Connersville, Lydia (Nick) Ervin, of Richmond, and Adam (Mikayla) Smith, of Connersville; along with four great-grandchildren, Branson Howard, Sawyer Howard, Presley Howard, and Owen Ervin.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Douglas Smith, and two brothers, Graden (Sonny) Wagers, and Jim Wagers.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Rosebud Village of Richmond, Indiana for their loving and professional service to our mother and family, and to our Calvary Baptist Church family for their love and prayers.
Visitation for Audrey will be Saturday Dec 5th from 12:00pm until 2:00pm at Calvary Baptist Church. The funeral service will begin at 2:00pm, at the church, with Pastor John Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow in Doddridge Chapel Cemetery, Centerville, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Audrey to the Calvary Baptist Church Music Ministry. Urban Winkler Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com
