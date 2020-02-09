|
|
Audrey Sue Eberhart
Richmond - Audrey Sue Eberhart, age 80, of Richmond, Indiana, died Friday, February 7, 2020, at Golden Living Center - Richmond.
Born August 27, 1939, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Joseph and Ann Langferman Wagner, Audrey moved to Richmond in 1987. She owned and operated Richmond KOA campground with her husband from 1987-2013. Audrey formerly worked as a business manager at KMPS radio station in Seattle, Washington. She was an avid reader.
Survivors include her husband of 44 years, James Eberhart; children, Jeffrey Combs of Raleigh, North Carolina, Greg (Jen) Combs of Minot, North Dakota, Jane (Gordon) Parks of Richmond, and Liz (John) Woody of Seattle; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings, Roger Wagner of Cincinnati, Judi Wagner of Morrow, Ohio, and Sandy (Jim) Burkhardt of Dayton, Ohio; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Dennis Wagner.
Visitation for Audrey Sue Eberhart will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020