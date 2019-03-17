Services
Day and Deremiah-Frye Funeral Home
4150 East Third St
Bloomington, IN 47401
(812) 336-6331
For more information about
Ayanna Musungu
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Ayanna Musungu
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ayanna Linda Griffin Musungu


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ayanna Linda Griffin Musungu Obituary
Ayanna Linda Griffin Musungu

Bloomington - Ayanna Linda Griffin Musungu, 69, of Bloomington died Monday, March 4, 2019 in I.U. Health Bloomington Hospital. She was born August 24, 1949 in Jeffersonville to Rev. Larue Griffin and Earline Wright Griffin. She was a retired Newspaper Advertising Executive.

Survivors include her daughter, Tisa Musungu of Bloomington; her parents of Richmond; four brothers, Curtis Griffin of Richmond, Vincent Griffin of Shaker Heights, Ohio, Robert (Anita) Griffin of Jeffersonville and Quintin (India) Griffin of Richmond; two grandchildren, Jessi Musungu of Portland, Oregon and Ocean Tuthill of Bloomington; an adopted daughter, Darcee Pearsons of Bloomington; special friends, James and Carol Carter, Jenny Elkins, Krystal Webb, Rosalind Postell, Anita Simpson, Delilah Dye and Sheila Duncan.

Ayanna attended City Church of Bloomington, she loved to sing and write. She was a very faithful woman of God who was an inspiration to many people. She was an educator and worked in non-profit causes that benefited women and children.

There will be a Memorial Service at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Day & Deremiah-Frye Funeral Home.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now