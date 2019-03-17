|
Ayanna Linda Griffin Musungu
Bloomington - Ayanna Linda Griffin Musungu, 69, of Bloomington died Monday, March 4, 2019 in I.U. Health Bloomington Hospital. She was born August 24, 1949 in Jeffersonville to Rev. Larue Griffin and Earline Wright Griffin. She was a retired Newspaper Advertising Executive.
Survivors include her daughter, Tisa Musungu of Bloomington; her parents of Richmond; four brothers, Curtis Griffin of Richmond, Vincent Griffin of Shaker Heights, Ohio, Robert (Anita) Griffin of Jeffersonville and Quintin (India) Griffin of Richmond; two grandchildren, Jessi Musungu of Portland, Oregon and Ocean Tuthill of Bloomington; an adopted daughter, Darcee Pearsons of Bloomington; special friends, James and Carol Carter, Jenny Elkins, Krystal Webb, Rosalind Postell, Anita Simpson, Delilah Dye and Sheila Duncan.
Ayanna attended City Church of Bloomington, she loved to sing and write. She was a very faithful woman of God who was an inspiration to many people. She was an educator and worked in non-profit causes that benefited women and children.
There will be a Memorial Service at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Day & Deremiah-Frye Funeral Home.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 17, 2019