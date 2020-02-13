|
B. Beth Schenkel
B. Beth Schenkel, 91, of Milton, passed away at her home Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. She was born in Connersville to John P. and Elsie P. Toms Jones and has lived all of her life in Posey Twp. Fayette County.
She had served as trustee and assessor for 23 years in Posey Twp. in Fayette County, secretary to Connersville School Superintendent from 1961 to 1964 and part time for County Auditor and Assessor She was a member of Posey Home Ec Club, Milton Mothers Home Ec Club, secretary for Fayette Co. Extension Office for 1974-1976, a 4-H leader for Posey Twp. For 10 years, Milton Cary Club, past President and Vice President of Wayne County Indiana Federation of Clubs, District Indiana Federation of Women's Club, a member of Milton Christian Church since 1939 where she taught Sunday School and served as an elder, the Helen Hunt Club and Milton CWF.
Survivors include daughters Karen (Steve) McFarland, Karla Abercrombie and Kristy (Floyd) Piles; grandchildren Eric (Shawn) Jennings, Amy (Tim) Parks and Scott (Angie) Schenkel; 7 great-grandchildren, Casey Jennings (Kylie), Lindsay Schenkel, Tyler Parks, Travis Parks (Emerald), Katey Jennings, Trevor Parks and Tanner Parks. 1 great-great-grandson Bentley; several step-great and great-great-grandchildren; a brother Robert L. Jones; nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Eugene Schenkel and a son-in-law J. R. Abercrombie.
Friends may call at Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel in Cambridge City on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Milton Christian Church. Burial will follow in West Side Cemetery in Milton.
Online condolences to www.waskoms.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020