Barbara Ann Ross
Barbara Ann Ross

Richmond - Barbara Ann Ross, age 88, of Richmond, Indiana, child of God, beloved mother and grandmother, and friend, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Arbor Trace.

Born May 23, 1932, in Martel, Tennessee, to Arlie and Helen Wheeler Harbin, Barbara lived most of her life in Richmond. She was a high school graduate. Barbara was a secretary at Belden for 32 years. She was a member of Living Word Fellowship.

Survivors include her daughter, Kathy (James) Roszell of Richmond; son, Dr. M. Steven Ross of Richmond; grandchildren, Chad (Rebekah) Ross, Mary (Jason) Hill, and Anna (Roger) Golden; great-grandchildren, Brooke, Caitlyn, Katelyn, Kiersten, Lydia, Alex, Jonathan, and Daniel; nieces; nephews; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Vernon Ross, who died May 20, 2008; parents; two sisters; and one brother.

Our sincere thanks to Arbor Trace and all their nurses and staff for their care of Barbara the last three years.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that services for Barbara Ann Ross will be private with Dr. M. Steven Ross officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
