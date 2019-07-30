|
Barbara Copeland
Richmond - Age 80, was called to rest on Mon., Jul 22, 2019 at Bellbrook Health Center. Barbara was united in marriage to Donald Copeland sharing 57 yrs and was retired from Denison University, Granville OH. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 11:00 AM at Greater Allen AME Church, 1620 W. Fifth Street, Dayton OH 45402, Reverend Elmer S. Martin, M.Div., officiating. The family will receive relative and friends Wednesday at the church beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangement entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W Third Street; www.loritts-neilson.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 30, 2019