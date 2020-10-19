Barbara J. Ach
Richmond - Barbara J. Ach, age 95, of Richmond, Indiana, died Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Forest Park Health Campus.
Born August 15, 1925, in Richmond, Indiana, Barbara was a life-long resident of this community. She retired from Alcoa in 1975, after 31 years of service, and was a member of the Alcoa 25-Year Club. Barbara enjoyed working in the yard and gardening and loved following her grandkids' sporting events.
Survivors include her son, Mark (Linda) Ach of Richmond; grandchildren, Jada (Jeff) Ach-Rose of Mesa, Arizona, and Clint (Kimberly) Ach of Richmond; great-grandchildren, Winona Rose and Conner Ach; brother, Joe Schurbrock of Columbus, Ohio; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Robert D. "Bobby" Ach, who died March 15, 2015; parents; sister, Harriet Thompson; and brother, Frank Schurbrock.
The family would like to thank the staff of Forest Park and The Leland Legacy Senior Community for the loving care they gave to Barbara.
Private entombment for Barbara J. Ach will be in the Earlham Memorial Mausoleum, with Rev. Scott Bell officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Help The Animals, Inc., P.O. Box 117, Richmond, IN 47375.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com
.