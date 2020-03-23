|
Barbara J. Knapp
Barbara J. Knapp, age 89, passed away peacefully at home Saturday March 21, 2020.
She was born April 19, 1930 to William and Reva Kelley in Richmond, Indiana. She married her high school sweetheart, John P. Knapp, in Melbourne, Florida in 1951. Together they raised 3 children in Indiana and Illinois before moving to their Roswell, Georgia home in 1982.
Barb enjoyed 40 years of family sailing adventures from Land Between the Lakes, Kentucky to the British Virgin Islands to Georgia's Lake Lanier. The family continued their waterside fellowship and fun with 18 years of Beach House reunions, where Barb coordinated annual themed parties. Barb was so dedicated to these events that she checked out of the hospital in time to dress for the Pirate Party at Higher Porpoise in Litchfield Beach, SC.
Always involved in her community, she served as social chairman or president of numerous organizations including Purdue Undergraduate Dames, Great Books, Psi Iota Xi Sorority and Children's Theater. She did all of this, yet still found time to potty-train a parakeet (long story).
She was known as a lover of books and a woman of incredible intellectual curiosity. She volunteered for several years as the bookstore manager of Friends of the Roswell Library. Barb regularly enjoyed friendships and lively conversations with her book club, The Literary Ladies and her Fun-Fit group, the Ladies Who Lunch.
While Barb treasured being with her family, she had a way of making everyone feel special. She was master of the open-ended question, role model for all, and gracious under every circumstance.
Barb is survived by her beloved husband, John; 3 children: Doug Knapp (Cindy) Coral Springs, Florida; Jan Sanchez (Rick) of Louisville, Colorado; Dave Knapp (Brenda) of Glen Ellyn, Illinois. She is celebrated by her 9 grandchildren: Brian (Cori), David and Kevin (Heather) Knapp; Emma, Rich and Katie Sanchez; Charlie, Sarah and Audrey Knapp. She will also be missed by her 2 great grandchildren: Joshua and Charlotte Knapp.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters Kathleen Quinlivan and Patricia Peters; and brothers William Kelley and Thomas Kelley.
Barb loved her family and friends, yet due to this unprecedented time, a private family service will be held. Interment will be at St. Mary Cemetery in Richmond, Indiana.
