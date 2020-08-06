Barbara J. Tubesing
Richmond - Barbara J. Tubesing, age 96, of Richmond, Indiana, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Heritage House of Richmond.
Born September 29, 1923, in Wayne County, Indiana, to Omer and Helen Eachus Williams, Barbara was a life-long resident of this community. She was a 1941 graduate of Williamsburg High School and graduated as an RN from Reid Memorial Hospital Training School for Nurses. Barbara retired as a nurse from Reid Hospital, where she continued to serve as a volunteer for many years afterwards. Barbara was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and was actively involved with the Girls Club of Wayne County which formerly met at the church. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, and solving crossword puzzles. Barbara was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan.
Survivors include her sons, Robert (Sandy) Tubesing of Kentucky, Ken (Donna) Tubesing and Charles (Karen) Tubesing, both of Ohio, and Russell (Pam) Tubesing of Richmond; grandson, Travis (Jessica) Tubesing of Ohio; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Ralph H. Tubesing, who died March 24, 1995, and parents.
Visitation for Barbara J. Tubesing will be from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Daniel L. Nugent officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask when entering the funeral home. Entombment will be in the Earlham Memorial Mausoleum.
