Barbara J. Vosmeier
Centerville - Barbara J. Vosmeier 93, of Centerville, passed away September 17, 2020, at Friends Fellowship after a short illness. She was born March 9, 1927, in Richmond to Albert and Pauline Wilcox Hackman and lived in this area all of her life.
She was an Avon Sales Representative for over 50 years; she also was a S.H.I.P. volunteer with the Centerville Abington Senior Center and was recognized for 25 years of service.
Barbara was a member of Holy Family Church and was a member of the Centerville Abington Senior Center.
She is survived by her four sons Michael (Andrea) Vosmeier of Wake Forest, North Carolina, Anthony (Cheryl) Vosmeier of Richmond, Raymond (Marsha) Vosmeier of Richmond, Christopher (Dee) Vosmeier of Roanoke, Indiana, seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, one sister Alberta Lanman of Angola, two brothers Gary (Pat) Hackman of Richmond, Larry (Mary Ann) Hackman of Florida, several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Roman J. Vosmeier who died in 1984, one son Thomas Vosmeier, one sister Betty Lou Mayberry, two brother-in-laws Royal Mayberry, Dwight Lanman.
Liturgy of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Holy Family Church with Rev. Sengole officiating; burial will be in St. Andrew Cemetery. Friends may call from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday, September 21, 2020, at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be given to the Centerville Abington senior center 111 S 2nd St, Centerville, IN 47330Condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com