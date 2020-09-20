1/1
Barbara J. Vosmeier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara J. Vosmeier

Centerville - Barbara J. Vosmeier 93, of Centerville, passed away September 17, 2020, at Friends Fellowship after a short illness. She was born March 9, 1927, in Richmond to Albert and Pauline Wilcox Hackman and lived in this area all of her life.

She was an Avon Sales Representative for over 50 years; she also was a S.H.I.P. volunteer with the Centerville Abington Senior Center and was recognized for 25 years of service.

Barbara was a member of Holy Family Church and was a member of the Centerville Abington Senior Center.

She is survived by her four sons Michael (Andrea) Vosmeier of Wake Forest, North Carolina, Anthony (Cheryl) Vosmeier of Richmond, Raymond (Marsha) Vosmeier of Richmond, Christopher (Dee) Vosmeier of Roanoke, Indiana, seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, one sister Alberta Lanman of Angola, two brothers Gary (Pat) Hackman of Richmond, Larry (Mary Ann) Hackman of Florida, several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Roman J. Vosmeier who died in 1984, one son Thomas Vosmeier, one sister Betty Lou Mayberry, two brother-in-laws Royal Mayberry, Dwight Lanman.

Liturgy of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Holy Family Church with Rev. Sengole officiating; burial will be in St. Andrew Cemetery. Friends may call from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday, September 21, 2020, at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be given to the Centerville Abington senior center 111 S 2nd St, Centerville, IN 47330Condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved