Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jane Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Jane Davis Obituary
Barbara Jane Davis

Born May 1, 1932 in Eaton, Ohio; Died November 14, 2019 in Oro Valley, Arizona

Preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, James Edward Davis, and her brother James Cullers.

She is survived by her twin brother, Eugene Cullers; her children, Dr. James E. Davis, Jr. and his wife, JoAnn Pellegrino; Cynthia Davis Kartman and her husband Marc Kartman; Philip Davis and his partner Kathryn Eliason; and Christopher Davis and his wife April; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was to us, variously, Mom, Mamaw, or Aunt Jane. To her friends she was Jane: but not Plain Jane by any means! She was a devout Roman Catholic. She loved her family and her community, and her kindness, intelligence, and humor graced whatever she did.

A gathering of friends and neighbors from Tucson and Oro Valley will be held at a time and place to be determined.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Oro Valley at a time and date to be determined.

A gathering of family will take place in Ohio in late spring or early summer of 2020.

Memorial contributions may be made to Casa de la Luz Hospice, Tucson, Arizona.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -