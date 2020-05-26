|
Barbara Jean Gray
Richmond - Barbara Jean Gray, age 60, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at her home.
Born September 16, 1959, in Richmond, Indiana, to J.R. and Reba N. Moore Whitehead, Barbara was a life-long resident of Richmond. She graduated from Richmond High School. Barbara most recently was a Public Health Nurse Surveyor for the Indiana State Department of Health and had worked for the State of Indiana for 25 years. She was adventurous and funny. Barbara loved animals. She was very kind; and if Barbara was your friend, she was a true friend.
Survivors include her stepson, Nathan (Taria) Gray of Richmond; step-grandson, Ayden Gray; sister, Margaret Stevens of Richmond; brother, Gary (Joan) Whitehead of Englewood, Tennessee; and niece, Marcie Webb of Florida. Barbara also leaves behind her special friends, Peggie Layne, Angel Tomlinson Hubbell, and Kelley White; sisters-in-law, Linda Whitehead and Terri Wuertenburger; and many other friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 22 years, David B. Gray, who died October 3, 2017; mother and stepfather, Reba and Richard Johnson; father and stepmother, J.R. and Opal Whitehead; and brothers, Ron and Don Whitehead.
Special thanks to Barbara and David's neighbor, Tracy Miller, for his friendship and help throughout the years.
Following Barbara's wishes, services will be private. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Help The Animals, Inc., P.O. Box 117, Richmond, IN 47375.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 26 to May 27, 2020