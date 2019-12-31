|
Barbara Joan (Stubbs) Wackler
Troy, Ohio - Barbara Joan (Stubbs) Wackler, 90 of Troy, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Born on April 29, 1929 in Richmond, IN, daughter of the late Ray and Ruby (Wheeler) Stubbs.
On June 26, 1948 Joan was united in marriage to Ned Lowell Wackler in Piqua, Ohio. She enjoyed being a homemaker and secretary for their Nationwide Insurance business. Joan was a longtime member of Troy Baptist Temple. She enjoyed her children, the grands and the great-grands. Children were her life along with helping people know the Lord, and traveling the country with her husband.
Joan is survived by her husband of 71 years, Ned Lowell Wackler, Troy, daughters Vicky Stammen (Craig), Troy and Arlene Brown (Bill), Richmond, IN; son Ron Wackler (Marcy), Troy; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, and sister Phyllis Wolfe (Jerry), Fishers, IN.
A funeral service will be held 1:30PM Friday, January 3, 2020 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Pastor John Stevens officiating. Visitation will be 12:00PM-1:30PM at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy. Memorial contributions may be given to Troy Baptist Temple or Hospice of Miami County. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020