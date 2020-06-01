Barbara S. Kaufman
Liberty - Barbara S. Kaufman, 90, of Brownsville, Indiana, passed away, Friday morning, May 29, 2020, at her residence with her family by her side.
Barbara was born May 28, 1930 in Liberty to Glenn B. and Madge Riggs Snyder. She attended Clifton School and graduated from Brownsville High School in 1948. On November 6, 1948 she married Glen G. (Bud) Kaufman. Barbara was a very active member of the Brownsville United Methodist Church, it was her home away from home. She was actively involved for many years in UMW and as Sunday school teacher, led many Bible School and Christmas programs, simply loved working with the youth groups and accused as being "the biggest kid of them all". She was a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts and Brownsville Boy Scouts Troop/ Pack 40. She was always humming a tune, she cared for all people and had an open door to her heart and her home. An outgoing person with a positive personality, she wrote to many inmates thru the Christian Fellowship Prison Ministry. Barbara's nickname "Queen Bee" was given lovingly by her husband, as she was the true heart of the family. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who will be missed very much by all.
Barbara is survived by her sons: Steve K. Kaufman; of Brownsville; Rev. Jon R. Kaufman and his wife Diane of Brownsville; James E. Kaufman and his wife Darlene of Brownsville, Ronald K. and his wife Karla of Richmond; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Glen; brother: Keith Snyder; sisters: Joann Crane, Carolyn Kain, and her sister in-law Mary Snyder.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Tonya and Lyndsey of Reid Health Hospice for their care of Barbara these last few months.
A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Brownsville Christian Union Cemetery, with Pastor Shelly Dodson officiating. The service will be open to family & friends while respecting CDC guidelines. Memorials contributions may be made to the Brownsville United Methodist Church. For additional information and to send condolences or memories, go to www.ShowalterBlackwellLong.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.