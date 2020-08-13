Barbara Showalter
Mrs. Barbara Showalter, 85, of Richmond, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, at Reid Health.
Barbara was born on August 4, 1935 in Knox County, Tennessee to David Arthur & Temple Geneva Fine Campbell, both of whom preceded her in death. She married Ralph Showalter on May 6, 1953. They were blessed with two sons and almost 63 years of marriage before his death on January 28, 2016.
Barbara had formerly worked at Knollenberg's and Alcoa. She was a member of the Wesleyan faith. Her joy in life was her family.
Barbara will be missed by her sons & daughters-in-law, Dave & Cathy Showalter and Mike & Karen Showalter; three grandchildren, David Robert Showalter, Krista Barnett and Aimee Pasquier; seven great-grandchildren, Gracie Showalter, Josie Showalter, Blake Waters, Olivia Barnett, Gemma Barnett, Aylia Rae Alberts and Vivienne Soleil Pasquier; five sisters, Mary Sue Pollock, Shirley Temple Mann, Jo Ann Mills, Wanda Lee Wood and Pamela Ann Foster; and several nieces & nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Barbara was preceded in death by one sister, Sarah Faye Elsea
Barbara's wishes were to be cremated, with her family holding a private celebration of her life.
