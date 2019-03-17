|
|
Barbara Sue Stewart
Connersville - Barbara Sue Stewart, 74 of Connersville passed away Friday afternoon, March 15, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She had been in failing health for the past year. She was born October 28, 1944 in Deputy, Indiana, one of three children of Joseph and Gerry Nell Cooper Akemon and came to Connersville as a child with her family.
On August 14, 1975, she was married in Jellico, Tennessee to Robert Eugene Stewart. Mr. Stewart survives.
In 1973, she was employed as a Librarian for Frazee School and later at Fayette Central School. She then became employed as a secretary with Lingle Real Estate, and in the 1970's, she became a licensed Real Estate Agent and later a Real Estate Broker by the State of Indiana. Barbara started her real estate career with Lingle Real Estate and later with Morgan & Associates. For the past twenty years, she owned and operated Realestate by Cornerstone until selling the business in 2018 to Better Homes and Garden, where she remained as a Agent for the past year.
Barbara professional memberships include being a member of the East Central Board of Realtors and for many years, she was actively involved with economic development in the area, serving on several committees with the Fayette County Economic Development Board and Biznet, an economic development recruiting business.
She was a member of PTC Ministries of Connersville. She had been a Sunday School teacher for many years and had been a church secretary in the past. Barbara was a member of the Auxiliary of the Gideon's International and had been a member of the Board of Directors of the Hope Center. In her leisure, she enjoyed gardening, taking care of cats and raising many critters at her home.
Besides her husband of 43 years, Bob Stewart, she is survived by three children, Clark (Marianne) McClurg, of Linton, Indiana, Lora (Mark) VanSickle, of Connersville and Brian (Pam) Stewart, of Connersville; three grandchildren, Anthony Snyder, of Connersville. Symantha (Kevin) Roberts, of Cross Roads, Texas and Oakley VanSickle, of Connersville; two great-grandchildren, Gracie Roberts and Asa Roberts, both of Cross Roads, Texas; a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Norma Jean Lucas and a infant sister.
Funeral services will be conducted at 4 PM Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at PTC Ministries, 1892 W. State Road 44, Connersville, Indiana with Pastor Ron Russell officiating. Friends may call at the church from 1 PM until the time of the service on Tuesday. Miller, Moster, Robbins has been entrusted with the arrangements and online condolences may be made anytime at millermosterrobbins.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gideon's International and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 17, 2019