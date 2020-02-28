|
Barbara Walker
Richmond - Barbara Walker, age 104 passed away Wednesday (February 26, 2020) at Golden Living Center. She was born in Terre Haute, Indiana on July 10, 1915 to Everett and Nell Little Dunkin. Barbara graduated from Garfield High School in Terre Haute in 1932 and worked at JC Penny for over 13 years as a clerk. She was a remarkable woman, superlative mother and very much loved.
She is survived by her son Randy (Connie) Solem, New Jersey. She is preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
No public services are scheduled at this time.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020