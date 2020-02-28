Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Walker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Walker Obituary
Barbara Walker

Richmond - Barbara Walker, age 104 passed away Wednesday (February 26, 2020) at Golden Living Center. She was born in Terre Haute, Indiana on July 10, 1915 to Everett and Nell Little Dunkin. Barbara graduated from Garfield High School in Terre Haute in 1932 and worked at JC Penny for over 13 years as a clerk. She was a remarkable woman, superlative mother and very much loved.

She is survived by her son Randy (Connie) Solem, New Jersey. She is preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

No public services are scheduled at this time.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -