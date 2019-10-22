|
|
Barney William Napier
Boston - Barney William Napier 70 of Boston passed away October 18, 2019 in his home. He was born April 9, 1949 in Richmond to Woodrow William and Mabel Lucielle Williams Napier and lived here all of his life.
Barney was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the Navy.
He was retired from the State Hospital and was a member of Grace Community Church.
Barney was a past commander of the VFW in New Paris, Ohio and a member of the VFW Harry Ray Post 1108.
He was an avid pool player, winning several trophies in the pool leagues he was in.
He ran for Mayor when he was 22, making him the youngest candidate to run for mayor in Richmond.
He is survived by six children Michael (Lori) Qualls of Middleboro, Tracy (Troy) Thomas of Boston, Tony Qualls of Richmond, Kay Ann (Chuck) Martin of Richmond, Mike Moistner of New Paris, Steve Napier of Richmond, 25 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, two sisters Margaret Davis of Boston, Becky Stage of Boston, two brothers John L. (Jo Ann) Napier of Marion, Robert Napier of Richmond, a special nephew Brian Beau Williams, several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 22 years Elsie Mae who passed away in May of this year and one brother Christopher Williams.
Services will be 2:00PM Friday October 25, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Reynolds officiating; burial will be in Goshen Cemetery with military rites. Friends may call from 11:00AM to 2:00PM Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to Reid Health Hospice Services 1100 Reid Pkwy, Richmond, IN 47374. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019