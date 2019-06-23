|
|
Basil E. Brinkley
formerly of Milton - Basil E. Brinkley, 63, of Denver, CO passed away unexpectedly on June 17, 2019 while on business in Albuquerque, NM. Born on Nov. 6, 1955 the son of Ernest and Wanda Petty Brinkley and grew up in Milton, IN. He was a 1974 graduate of Lincoln H.S., where he was a member of the golf team & played in the band. Basil was a graduate of IIT in HVAC & Refrigeration. He worked many years in the commercial refrigeration industry. At the time of his death he was the service manager for Victory Construction & Refrigeration in Denver, CO. Basil married Patti Douglas in 1982.
Survivors include his brothers - Brian (Lynne) of Frankfort, IN, Brent of Milton, IN and Bruce (Debra) of Marion; 4 nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his wife and parents. A memorial service will be held at a future date, with burial at Westside Cemetery in Milton.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Colorado Humane Society or Westside Cemetery Association in Milton, IN. Funeral arrangements by Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel.
Online condolences may be made at www.waskoms.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 23, 2019