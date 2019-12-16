|
|
Beatrice Virginia Hickman Schibley
Richmond - Beatrice Virginia Hickman Schibley, age 91, of Richmond, Indiana, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family on Friday, December 13, 2019.
Beatrice was born February 15, 1928, in Philippi, West Virginia, to Isaac Clayton and Mary Jane Fornash Hickman. She was raised by her mother and aunts during The Great Depression and learned early in life to be a strong, independent woman.
Beatrice began working at a young age to help her family, including working at the West Virginia Wesleyan College bursar's office during high school. While residing in Liberty, Indiana, in the 1960s and 1970s, she worked as a realtor for Otto Realty.
Beatrice married Raymond Dowell Schibley on August 27, 1949, and was blessed with a loving and happy marriage of 51 years, prior to his passing in 2000. She resided in Richmond for 30 years and was a member of First Presbyterian Church.
Beatrice enjoyed her many friends, entertaining, cooking for her sons, and playing bridge. She also enjoyed watching Jeopardy and sports, especially if they involved West Virginia University, the Indiana Pacers, or the Indianapolis Colts.
Beatrice is survived by her two sons, Jeffrey Raymond (Sylvia) Schibley of Brownsville, Indiana, and Wayne Lynn (Lori) Schibley of Milton, Indiana. She was blessed with five grandchildren, Tom, Ryan, Jason, Jessica, and Jacklyn; three step-grandchildren, Katrina Clarkson, Steven (Stacy) Clarkson, and Tristan Clarkson; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Beatrice was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Visitation for Beatrice Virginia Hickman Schibley will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , P.O. Box 508, Greenwood, IN 46142.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019