Ben Woolard
Cambridge City - Ben Woolard, 87, of Cambridge City, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at Friends Fellowship Community in Richmond, Indiana following a brief illness.
Born April 26, 1933, to John and Marjorie Marlatt Woolard, he was a lifelong resident of Cambridge City and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1951. He attended Purdue University before entering the US Army in 1953 during the Korean War. Upon returning in 1955, he and his wife, Mary Lou (Donieker) moved to Richmond where Ben went to work for DeBolt Concrete. They returned to Cambridge City in 1966 and Ben managed the DeBolt location there. In 1973, DeBolts was sold to Irving Materials Inc. (imi). Ben managed the Cambridge City and other east central Indiana plants before semi retiring and focusing on used equipment sales for the company until January 2020. On Feb. 1, 2016, Ben received the E.B. Rayburn Jr. Award in recognition of his passion for the concrete industry. He served on the imi Board of Directors, was a member of the Cambridge City Evening Kiwanis Club and a long-time supporter of the Western Wayne Girls Softball Association. Ben had two loves in his life: his family and imi. To him, nothing else mattered.
Survivors are his daughters, Laura (Steve) Parmerlee and Barbara Woolard (Marcia Everett); two stepgrandchildren; his sister, Marcia (Ron) Harris; a nephew, nieces and cousins; dedicated friends, Dick and Lucy Barnett.
He is preceded in death by Mary Lou on Dec. 31, 2019; and his parents.
A graveside service will be held Saturday May 2, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery, Cambridge City. Due to COVID-19, social distancing is recommended.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cambridge City Public Library- 600 W. Main Street or the Western Wayne Girls Softball Association- P.O. Box 307 both in Cambridge City, IN 47327.
Ben's family wishes to give special appreciation to Melissa Russell and the staff of Friends Fellowship Community. They provided exceptional care to Ben and Mary Lou during their brief stay.
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements, where online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020