Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Goshen Cemetery
Memorial service
Following Services
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
3333 Backmeyer Road,
Richmond, IN
Benjamin Franklin Homer Sr. Obituary
Benjamin Franklin Homer Sr.

Richmond - Benjamin Franklin Homer Sr., age 94, of Richmond, Indiana, died Sunday, August 11, 2019, at his home.

Born December 21, 1924, in Wichita, Kansas, to Edmund Elmo and Daisy Blanche Brandon Homer, Benjamin moved to Richmond in 1968. He was a teacher and lifelong member of the National Education Association. Benjamin belonged to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed gardening, reading, and genealogy.

Survivors include his children, Stephen (Hilda) Homer of Webster, Indiana, David (Cyndy) Homer of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Vickie Lee (Philip) Boling of Waterford, Michigan, Benjamin Franklin (Theresa) Homer Jr. of Gadsden, Alabama, Terry (Ann) Homer of Richmond, and Cameron Homer of Nashville, Tennessee; 28 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; siblings, Marion David Homer of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Raymond Wilbur Homer of Pleasant Grove, Utah, and Kathleen Joan Morris of Salt Lake City, Utah; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Verda Homer; parents; and siblings, Norman, Richard, Leland, Gordon, and Greta.

Visitation for Benjamin Franklin Homer Sr. will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at Goshen Cemetery with Bishop Scott Lee officiating. A memorial service will immediately follow at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3333 Backmeyer Road, Richmond.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 13, 2019
