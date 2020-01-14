|
|
Bennie M. Banks
College Corner - Bennie M. Banks, age 80, of College Corner, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Good Sam Hospital. He was born on February 3, 1939 in Letcher County, Kentucky, the son of the late Curtis and Gertrude (Everidge) Banks. On May 28, 1960, he married Charlotte Amburgey. Bennie was a retired custodian having been employed at the Stewart Building in the Talawanda School District, and later had worked as a care taker for the Sigma Chi Fraternity at Miami University. Bennie was a member and oldest deacon at Brookville Road Baptist Church and a member of Sigma Chi. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Charlotte Banks; children, Shawnda (Jeff) McKissick and Bennie (Tammy) Banks Jr.; 8 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and one on the way; brother Wilgus (Sue) Banks; nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by two daughters, Lisa Banks and Cathy Drake-Banks and 4 siblings. Funeral Ceremony will be held at 1pm on Wednesday January 15, 2020 at Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home, College Corner, with Pastor Roy VanWinkle officiating. Interment will follow at Oxford Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to services from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020