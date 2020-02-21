|
Bertha Clarkston Siler
Richmond - Bertha Clarkston Siler, age 87, of Richmond, Indiana, died Friday, February 21, 2020, at Forest Park Health Campus.
Born June 12, 1932, in Junction City, Kentucky, to Lee and Mary Douglas Vaught, Bertha lived in Richmond most of her life. She worked as a health care aide. Bertha was a skilled seamstress and a very good cook.
Survivors include her children, Earl Clarkston of Ohio and Mary (Tim) Franklin of Economy, Indiana; stepdaughter, Gloria (Elwood) Lister of Kentucky; grandchildren, Heather Cosby, Randy (Rachel) Franklin, Trisha (Scott) Jackson, Edgar and Cliff Lister, and John Talbot; great-grandchildren, Joey Cosby, Samantha Jackson, and Caidence Talbot; sister, Alice (Charles) Fleenor of Richmond; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Clifford Elmer Siler, who died February 23, 2018; daughter, Roberta Cantanese; son, James Clarkston; stepson, Eddie Siler; parents; sisters, Helen Hale, Thelma Warner, and Ollie Simpson; brothers, Loyd and Floyd Vaught; and first husband, Earl Clarkston.
The family would like to thank the staff of Forest Park Health Campus and AseraCare Hospice for the loving care they provided to Bertha.
Graveside service for Bertha Clarkston Siler will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at Crown Hill Cemetery, 407 Short Street, Centerville, Indiana, with Chaplain Jon Bennett officiating. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020