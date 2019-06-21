Services
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
Bessie A. Thomas


Bessie A. Thomas


1937 - 2019
Bessie A. Thomas Obituary
Bessie A Thomas

Richmond - Bessie A. Thomas 82 of Richmond died peacefully at her home with her family by her side June 17, 2019. She was born April 30, 1937 in Rockcastle County, Kentucky to Bob and Ethel Isaacs Chappell and lived here most of her life. A homemaker, she was blessed with lots of love and will be missed.

Survivors include her husband of 64 years William C. Thomas, five children Betty (Darrell) Skaggs, Rosetta Murray, William R. Thomas, Vicki (Jeff) Morris, and Sandy McCoy, lots of grandchildren and great grandchildren, one sister Bonnie Nipp, one brother Bobby Chappell, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and three sisters Betty Parker, Rose Isaacs, and Lynn Sproles.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday June 21, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Rev. John Shepherd officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Friends may call 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Friday at the Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 21, 2019
