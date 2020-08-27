1/1
Bessie Alice Otten
Bessie Alice Otten

Ash Fork, AZ - Bessie Alice Otten was called home on 8/25/2020 in Ash Fork, Arizona. Bessie was born on 8/26/1946 to William (Blackie) Hughes and Martha Reeves.

Bessie was an Ivy Tech Graduate. She then went on to fulfill her passion as a truck driver. She was five foot nothing but drove that 18 wheeler like she was born to. She drove for Bekins Van-lines for many years. She retired from Bekins in 2011.

She is survived by two children Carol (Joe) Cory and Davida (Tom) Madden. One brother Roger Hughes two sisters Rosalee (Sue) O'Conner and Nancy Reeves. 8 grandchildren 11 great grandchildren 1 great great grandchild. And many others.

She is preceded in death by her parents 3 brothers 1 sister 2 daughters Marybeth Gibson and Martha (Marty) Otten-Truitt and lastly the love of her life John Fred Otten.

There is no doubt in our heart that you didn't walk through the gates of Heaven but that you rolled through them. In an all-white tractor and trailer with the brightest green neon running lights imaginable!

Roll on Midnight Mover Roll on!

The family will host a Celebration of her life at a later date.




Published in The Palladium-Item from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
