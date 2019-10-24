|
|
Beth Tiemann-Thompson
Richmond, IN - Beth Tiemann-Thompson, age 64, left us after battling cancer in the early morning of October 19, 2019. She was born in Richmond, Indiana, to parents George and Etta Jane Tiemann.
Beth had an Associate's Degree in Child Development and went on to pursue a career for C.A.E.C.I. Headstart Program as an Assistant Teacher for 20 plus years. She was a devout born again Christian who was a member and regular attendee at Christ United Church.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband: Gary Thompson of Brownsville, IN; daughters: Amber Milton, Autumn Dupree and Cheyenne Mann (granddaughter she raised); step children: James Thompson and Brittany Thompson; grandchildren: Tyray Cole of Palm Beach, FL, Jannae Cole, Monique Mann-Henry, Dejuan Farris and Jaylen Greene; seven great grandchildren; sister: Pamela Davies of New Paris, OH; brother: Steve Tiemann of Ft. Wayne, IN; and several other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents: George and Etta Jane Tiemann; and a brother: David Tiemann.
The family would like to express special thanks to Susan Overton, Linda Doyle; Reid Hospice Nurses, Laura and Virginia; and Community Family Funeral Home.
The family will host a Celebration of Beth's Life at Christ United Church, 3430 Backmeyer Road, Richmond, Indiana, on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 2:00 PM, with Pastor Brett Karanovich officiating. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 24 to Oct. 29, 2019