Betsy Flamm
Betsy E. Flamm, 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13 at Reid Health.
Betsy was born in Anna, Illinois, on September 8, 1934, the daughter of George & Ruth Sifford Bacon.
Betsy was a homemaker and worked for the US Postal Service for many years before retiring from the Webster, Indiana Post Office. She loved her grandchildren and animals. She also was an avid reader and enjoyed watching movies and NCIS. She was a member of the Faith United Lutheran Church.
Betsy will be missed by her daughters & sons-in-law, Mandy & Danny Turner and Jenny & Tim Warfield; sons, Mark Flamm and Rick Flamm & his wife, Angela; eight grandchildren, Sarah, Hannah, Joe, Schuyler, Ben, Mike, William and Isabel; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Betsy was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Timothy Flamm and one brother, Thomas Bacon.
Public visitation for Betsy will be from 12-2 pm on Wednesday, July 15, at the Faith United Lutheran Church, 4015 National Road West, Richmond. Rev. John Place will celebrate Betsy's life beginning at 2:00, with interment to follow in Webster Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com
