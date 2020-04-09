Services
Mills Funeral Home
405 East Main Street
Centerville, IN 47330
(765) 855-5342
Centerville, Ind. - Betty J. Galaviz, age 95, of Centerville, Indiana, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Forest Park Health Campus.

Born August 5, 1924, in Richmond, Indiana, to Roscoe and Ruby Paxton Burge, Betty was a life-long resident of Wayne County, Indiana. She retired from Ernie's Supermarket in 2003 and had previously worked at Knollenberg's Department Store and Ford's Super Market.

Survivors include her daughters, Pamela Pruitt of Centerville and Dinah Tidrow of Richmond; grandchildren, Debra Sharp, Doug Tidrow, Rodney Pruitt, and Julie Pruitt; nine great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Freshwater; son-in-law, Bill Pruitt; parents; and sisters, Treva Holecheck and Florence Burns.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that services for Betty J. Galaviz will be private. Private graveside service will be at Crown Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020
