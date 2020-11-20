Betty J RileyLiberty - Betty J Riley, formerly of Centerville and a longtime resident of Arbor Trace, died Nov. 17.Betty was born on Oct. 29, 1939, in Rockcastle County, Kentucky, to Sylvanus and Gemima Baker Durham. The family later settled in Liberty.Betty married Short High classmate Richard Lee (Dick) Riley and they made their home in Centerville.Betty worked at Alcoa in the late '60s and afterward was a homemaker. She enjoyed antiques; birding; auctions and having frequent garage sales with her friend Linda; fishing, doing various arts and crafts and jigsaw puzzles. She was a lifetime member of the Buckeye State Button Society and was formerly a Girl Scout Troop 209 volunteer.She is survived by her daughter, Tonya Riley-Banowsky and son-in-law Lynn H.W. Banowsky, M.D. of Polaris, Montana.She is also survived by sisters Gladys McVay of Richmond and Geneva (Richard) Pitcher of Connersville; and by brother James "Jimmy" Durham (Paula) of Richmond, and more than 50 nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews. Like family, are special friends John and Rosie Cogan, Linda Beckman and Alan Singleton.Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Dick; by her parents and by mother-in-law Letha Riley. Siblings preceding her in death include sisters Edna Turner, Verla Scott, Minnie Croley, Hazel Marie Wright and Eva Rose Durham; and brothers Harold Durham, Jackson Durham, Oliver "Skinner" Durham, Bobby Durham and Leonard Durham.Special thanks to Arbor Trace for the kindness and care all levels of staff showed Betty during her longtime residence.To avoid gathering during the pandemic, there will be no services at this time. Betty will be laid to rest privately, beside her husband at Union Cemetery Garden of Memories. A Celebration of Life memorial service, dinner for family and friends and cemetery visitation will be hosted by Tonya, Lynn and Showalter Blackwell Long, Fosdick Chapel, in Liberty at a date to later be determined.