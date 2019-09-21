|
Betty J. Scruggs
Hagerstown - Betty Jane (Rudisell) Scruggs, age 87, of Hagerstown, passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. She was born in Cambridge City on January 3rd, 1932 to Oris and Rebecca Rudisell. She graduated from Lincoln High School. She often reminisced of times with her six sisters and meeting interesting people while working at The Coffee Pot Restaurant when she was young. Betty married Junior Scruggs in October of 1950. They lived on a farm where she grew a big garden and raised three children. She enjoyed being creative and spending time visiting with all of her family and friends. She was known for her delicious home cooking, her creative talent, and her generosity.
Survivors include 3 children, Randy Scruggs (Carol Gardner), Julie (Bennie) Neal, and Amy (Gene) Winings; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren4 sisters, Darlene Wesley, Billie Donaldson, Kay Rudisell and Marty Cochran. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Junior, and 2 sisters, Patsy Williams and Becky Ann Cochran. Graveside services will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, September 24, at Greens Fork South Cemetery. There will be no visitation. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to . Culberson Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 21, 2019