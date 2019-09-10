|
|
Betty Jane Emmons
Richmond - Betty Jane Emmons, age 95, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, September 9, 2019, at Forest Park Health Campus.
Born April 7, 1924, in Webster, Indiana, to Orville and Hazel Hinshaw Jennings, Jane lived in Wayne County, Indiana, most of her life. She retired from Huffy Lawn Mower and D&M Manufacturing. Jane was a member of First Assembly of God. She enjoyed camping, traveling, square dancing, and attending church.
Survivors include her son, David (Paula) Emmons of Columbus, Indiana; daughter-in-law, Betty Emmons of Richmond; granddaughters, Joy Harris of North Vernon, Indiana, and Michele Christy of Franklin, Tennessee; grandsons, Mike Emmons and Chris Emmons, both of Richmond; great-grandchildren, Morghan, Natalie, and Gabe; cousins; nieces; nephews; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Dale Edward Emmons, who died December 30, 2015; son, Robert Emmons; great-grandson, Coleton; sister, Irene Cordell; and brother, Harold Jennings.
Visitation for Betty Jane Emmons will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Chaplain Dave Daniels officiating. Burial will be in Spring Lawn Cemetery in New Paris, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Reid Foundation for the Hospice Program, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374.
