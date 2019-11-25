Services
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Meadows
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jane Meadows

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jane Meadows Obituary
Betty Jane Meadows

Richmond - Betty Jane Meadows, age 98, of Richmond, Indiana, died Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Brookdale Richmond.

Born June 6, 1921, in Battle Creek, Michigan, to Duane and Ada King McConnell, Betty lived in Richmond most of her life. She graduated with a degree in education from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, and taught at St. Mary Catholic School for over 15 years. Betty was a member of First English Lutheran Church. She enjoyed solving jigsaw and word search puzzles, golfing, bowling, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends. Betty never missed attending her grandkids' events.

Survivors include her daughter, Chris Buchholz of Richmond; sons, Greg (Jane) Meadows of Redmond, Washington, Doug (Jackie Nicholas) Meadows of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Gary (Navarre) Meadows of Oldsmar, Florida; 11 grandchildren, Lauren, Sarah, Amy, Kelly, Rebecca, Grafton, Tara, Navarre, Beth Anne, Megan, and A.J.; seven great-grandchildren, Winifred, George, Arden, Brooklyn, Jackson, Annabelle, and Eliza; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Dea Berry Meadows, who died December 31, 2006; son-in-law, Carl Buchholz; and sister, Kathryn Ewers.

The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Richmond and State of the Heart Hospice for the loving care they gave to Betty.

A private memorial service for Betty Jane Meadows will be held at the convenience of the family. Entombment will be in the First English Lutheran Church Columbarium.

Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Memorial contributions may be made to: First English Lutheran Church, 2727 East Main Street, Richmond, IN 47374.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doan & Mills Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -