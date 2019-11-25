|
Betty Jane Meadows
Richmond - Betty Jane Meadows, age 98, of Richmond, Indiana, died Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Brookdale Richmond.
Born June 6, 1921, in Battle Creek, Michigan, to Duane and Ada King McConnell, Betty lived in Richmond most of her life. She graduated with a degree in education from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, and taught at St. Mary Catholic School for over 15 years. Betty was a member of First English Lutheran Church. She enjoyed solving jigsaw and word search puzzles, golfing, bowling, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends. Betty never missed attending her grandkids' events.
Survivors include her daughter, Chris Buchholz of Richmond; sons, Greg (Jane) Meadows of Redmond, Washington, Doug (Jackie Nicholas) Meadows of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Gary (Navarre) Meadows of Oldsmar, Florida; 11 grandchildren, Lauren, Sarah, Amy, Kelly, Rebecca, Grafton, Tara, Navarre, Beth Anne, Megan, and A.J.; seven great-grandchildren, Winifred, George, Arden, Brooklyn, Jackson, Annabelle, and Eliza; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Dea Berry Meadows, who died December 31, 2006; son-in-law, Carl Buchholz; and sister, Kathryn Ewers.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Richmond and State of the Heart Hospice for the loving care they gave to Betty.
A private memorial service for Betty Jane Meadows will be held at the convenience of the family. Entombment will be in the First English Lutheran Church Columbarium.
Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Memorial contributions may be made to: First English Lutheran Church, 2727 East Main Street, Richmond, IN 47374.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019