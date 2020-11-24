Betty Jean (Carr) French
Centerville - Betty Jean (Carr) French 78 of Greens Fork died November 24, 2020, at Ambassador Healthcare in Centerville after a long illness. She was born May 16, 1942, to Clarence Carr and Ema Black Sandlin; she lived in this area most of her life.
Betty was a homemaker.
She is survived by her children Clyde (Eng) Isaacs Jr. of Cincinnati, Norman Herzner of Cincinnati, Jerry (Brenda) Isaacs of Coral Gables, Florida, Sirena (Billy) Cassady of Richmond, Tammy (Wes) Hoffman of Westfield, Misty (Jeremiah) Cannon of Richmond, Heather (Leonard) Ligon of Winchester, Kentucky, Amber Carr of Anderson, fifteen grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, one sister Debra Carr, one brother Clarence Carr Jr. Corbin, Kentucky several nieces, nephews and a special friend David McClain.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Howard French who died in 2004, one daughter Donna Isaacs, two brothers Larry, James Edward Carr, three sister's Ima Robbins, Melissa Dixon, Gail May, one grandson Matthew Isaacs.
Services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Rev. John Shepherd officiating; burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com
. In accordance with State and County guidelines, masks will be required along with the observance of social distancing and a 25 person limitation will be required.