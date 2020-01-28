|
|
Betty Jean Pouder
Liberty - Betty Jean Pouder, 91, died Monday morning, January 27, 2020, at Friends Fellowship Community, in Richmond.
A Union County native, Betty was born February 25, 1928 to William and Mabel C. (Laird) Albert, and was a 1946 graduate of Short High School. On June 26, 1948, in Liberty, she married Marsh Ardery Pouder, he died March 5, 2017. She was a member of Edwards Memorial United Methodist Church and the Eastern Star Liberty Chapter. Betty and Marsh enjoyed traveling to St. Thomas and many other places abroad. She also enjoyed shopping trips, the Card Club and buying and refinishing antique furniture. Betty was a very loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Betty is survived by her daughter: Sherri Pouder of Liberty; son: John Pouder and his wife Susie of Shelbyville; two granddaughters and four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Marsh; her brothers: Gilbert, William, Harley, and Paul Albert; sisters: Naomi Branson, Ruth Lemhkuhl, Carolyn Johnson and Mary Margaret Bias.
Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday January 31 2020, Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home, Fosdick Chapel, Liberty, Pastor Scott Bell of Edwards Memorial United Methodist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in West Point Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 12 p.m. Friday until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to The Union County Public Library, Edwards Memorial United Methodist Church or Donor's Choice. For additional information and to send condolences or memories, go to www.ShowalterBlackwellLong.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020