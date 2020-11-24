Betty Jean Rogan Ketron
Richmond - Betty Jean Rogan Ketron, age 94, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Forest Park Health Campus.
Born December 12, 1925, in Darke County, Ohio, to Percy and Echo Timmons Brown, Betty lived in Wayne County, Indiana, most of her life. She graduated from Whitewater High School. Betty retired as a bus driver from Richmond Community Schools, after 20 years of service. She was a member of Boston United Methodist Church, where she was active in their missionary society. Betty enjoyed playing euchre and was a member of the Elkhorn Euchre Club. She was an avid reader and enjoyed walking and cooking. Betty loved her family, especially their get-togethers.
Survivors include her daughters, Pamela Ball, Penny Mullins, and Joyce DeVito, all of Richmond; son, Scott (Teresa) Rogan of Riverview, Florida; grandchildren, Chris Ball, Matthew Mullins, Sarah Gipson, Kelly and Joshua Rogan, Amy McKenzie, Michelle DeVito Burk, and Mindy and Dominic DeVito; great-grandchildren, Danielle and Elise Ball, Cohen Mullins, Cameron and Christian Gipson, Ty, Taylor, Teagan, and Tatum McKenzie, Morgan and Connor Burk, and Quinn DeVito; and many friends, including special family friends, Bobby Phillips, the Collinsworth family, Marilyn Kelley, and the congregation of Boston United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Alvin Rogan; husband of 10 years, Walter Ketron; son-in-law, Danny Ball; parents; sister, Marjorie Wickstrom; and brother, Freddy Brown.
The family would like to thank the staff of Forest Park, including special appreciation to Cara McClellan, Kathy Wood, Brenda Coates, and Kelly Werner for the kindness and love they gave to Betty.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that services for Betty Jean Rogan Ketron will be private. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Boston United Methodist Church, 211 West Main Street, P.O. Box 11, Boston, IN 47324.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com
.