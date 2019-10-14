|
|
Betty Jean Stohler
Richmond - Betty Jean Stohler, age 92, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, October 14, 2019, at Reid Health.
Betty was born August 17, 1927, in Mobeetie, Texas, to Emmit and Elma Hogan McCormack and raised in El Reno, Oklahoma. She married M.F. Brady Sr. in 1945 at Mustang Field in El Reno. They moved to Richmond in 1946, where Betty worked as a lab technician at Reid Hospital for 38 years. She was a member of First English Lutheran Church. Betty loved decorating for the holidays, especially Halloween, Christmas, and Easter.
Survivors include her son, Millard F. "Bud" (Janice) Brady Jr. of Brookville, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Carol Brady of Richmond; grandsons, Allen (Carole) Brady and Jacob (Anna) Brady, both of Richmond; great-grandchildren, Elaine, Josh, Paige, and Lyla; sisters, Vernice Roekamp of Hamilton, Ohio, and Ann (Cecil) Davis of El Reno; brother, Melvin McCormack of El Reno; nieces; nephews; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Millard F. Brady Sr., Jack Burkhardt, and Marvin Stohler; daughter, Michelle "Micky" Burkhardt; parents; sisters; and brothers.
Visitation for Betty Jean Stohler will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Chaplain Rick Alvey officiating. Burial will be in Lutherania Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Reid Foundation, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019