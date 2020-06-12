Betty Jeanne McNew
Richmond - Betty Jeanne McNew 98, of Richmond died peacefully at her home June 10, 2020. She was born November 14, 1921 in Fairhaven, Ohio to Ora James and Helen Lois Reed Beckett.
Betty grew up in Fairhaven and was a graduate of Dixon High School where she was President of her senior class. She moved to Richmond where she worked for Crosley Manufacturing, Belden Corporation and married. The family moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan, Toledo, Ohio, and Onsted, Michigan where she worked as a Real Estate Broker. After retirement she returned to Richmond in 1986 where she was a member of First Baptist Church and attended the Bible Study Fellowship.
Survivors include her two children Bonita Jeanne "Bonnie" McNew of Richmond and Stephen Fred (Marilyn Ann) McNew of Fort Wayne, three grandchildren Melissa (James) Haberly of Fort Wayne, Justin (Sarah) McNew of San Diego, California, and Matthew (Christina) McNew of Indianapolis, five great grandsons Austin (Emily), Benjamin, and Cameron Haberly, Avery and Roark McNew, several nieces and nephews, and her sister-in-law Eleanor Beckett.
Her husband William Fred McNew died January 20, 1990, her parents, step mother Maxine Bostick Beckett, her brother Raymond Lloyd Beckett, and her sister Erma Lois Fitzharris Coate are also deceased.
A visitation will be held Sunday June 14, 2020 from 2:00PM to 5:00PM and Monday from 12:00PM to 1:00PM at the Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 1:00PM Monday June 15, 2020 at Stegall-Berhiede-Orr Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Earlham Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.